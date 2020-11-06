Andhra govt to set up counselling cells on campus to tackle stress due to Covid

As many as 262 students and about 160 teachers tested positive in Andhra Pradesh during the past three days after schools reopened on November 2 for class 9 and 10 students.

The Andhra Pradesh government will set up counselling cells in educational institutions to assist students who may be facing psychological issues to the Covid-19 situation.

“The psychological impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the consequential lockdown has been a topic of discussion internationally for the past few months. The student community happens to be one of the most vulnerable sections of the society when it comes to these tough times,” Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said in a statement.

“The government will actively help students deal with their psychological issues emerging out of financial, career-oriented as well as any other forms of stress. The department of Higher Education has asked all government universities to set up a counselling cell on campus. Highly qualified psychology professors, a lot of whom have at some point been practising counsellors, will be responsible for addressing the issues of students,” Special Chief Secretary (Education) Satish Chandra said.

“We have noticed that a lot of students are scared about their future and think Covid-19 can damage their chances of being successful. Some of them also carry the baggage of other forms of stress due to the lockdown and the outbreak. Mental health is as important as physical health for a student who aims to do well. They need to be told that their careers aren’t in danger and that the government and the departments stand with them,’’ Chandra added.

Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said the figure is not alarming when compared to the number of students attending the schools, though every care is being taken to ensure that Covid-19 safety protocols are in place in every institution. “It is not even 0.1 per cent. It is not correct to say that they were affected due to their attendance to schools,” the official said. PTI

