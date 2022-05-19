Andhra Pradesh CM to take part in annual meet of World Economic Forum in Davos

The high-level delegation, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be participating in the annual meet of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from May 22 to 26. Reddy will be holding discussions on “towards decarbonising economy focusing on Industrialisation 4.0”.

Andhra Pradesh has set up a pavilion in Davos with a slogan ‘People – Progress – Possibilities’. The state government is committed to a decarbonised economy and it would also focus on investment opportunities.

The state will showcase the strategy followed to curb the Covid pandemic using the ‘Testing – Tracing- Treatment’ method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in the education, health and development sectors. Andhra Pradesh will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The government intends to make room for the industrialisation of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the Chief Minister and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

The resources and opportunities available to the state to become the right platform for Industrialisation 4.0 will also be explained in the event, said officials. The conference will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs. It will also describe how well-trained human resources are being developed. Andhra Pradesh will showcase how ports will contribute to Industrialization 4.0.

The state will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies and focus on best companies for partnership in areas of strengthening the process of delivering products directly to the doorstep, integrating it with digitalisation, further enhancing the manufacturing sector in the state, and developing the best resources, said officials.