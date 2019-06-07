Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy launches farmer income scheme ahead of schedule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday gave the go-ahead for implementing the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme — a key programme among the nine schemes the YSRCP had promised to launch in the run up to the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state — from October 15, though it was due to come into force from May 2020.

The scheme is estimated to cost Rs 13, 125 crores per annum and under it, beneficiary farmers will get Rs12,500 as incentives. For tenant farmers, the scheme has earmarked Rs 2,500 crore.

During a review meeting held on Thursday, the state government also took responsibility of paying crop insurance premiums. “We have stood by my word of standing up for farmers who were in distress from the past five years,” Jagan said after announcing the decision.

“The decision, taken within one week of his coming to the office, will enable every farmer to get Rs 12,500 as seed capital ahead of the sowing season. Tenant farmers will also get the benefit directly into their account. The total sum of Rs 13, 125 crore would be given to farmers,” said an official familiar with the scheme.

“Farmers were in distress ever since Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy had died and their anguish continued till 2019. During my padayatra (walk across the state), I interacted with farmers across the state and heard their plight, which reflected in the decision of announcing the Rythu Bharosa scheme in advance. The farming community has expressed its gratitude towards the decision,” added Jagan while speaking to reporters.

According to functionaries privy to the review meeting’s proceedings, Jagan made it clear that agriculture and its allied fields, which engage over 62 % of the population, should be benefited by the scheme.