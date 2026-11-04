Andhra CM’s bungalow in Delhi’s Janpath ‘restored’ by central agency for Rs 6.5 crore

The official residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the national capital — 1, Janpath Road — has recently got a Rs 6.5-crore revamp, according to the Central government agency that carried out the restoration project.
The project was completed in three-and-a-half months, NBCC (India) Ltd, which carried out the work, said in a statement on Wednesday. It added that the “upgraded” home was handed over to the Chief Minister on October 22.
“Built in the 1930s, the bungalow had witnessed nearly a century of the Capital’s history, and time had left its structure dilapidated. The challenge was as delicate as it was demanding: to restore its strength without erasing its soul. NBCC rose to the task through meticulously planned retrofitting, reinforcing the structure while faithfully preserving the architectural and heritage features that define its character,” NBCC said.
Now, it added, the bungalow had been “transformed”, with “elegant modern interiors, sustainable net-zero concepts and lush green landscaping”.
“Every heritage building carries a story, and restoring one demands both engineering precision and deep respect for its history. Bringing this landmark back to life in just three and a half months is a testament to the dedication of Team NBCC and our unwavering commitment to quality and timely delivery,” NBCC CMD K P Mahadevaswamy said.
NBCC is a Central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Naidu had performed housewarming rituals at the bungalow in July 2024, soon after being elected Chief Minister. The residence has been the location of several high-profile meetings, including with Union Ministers, whenever the Chief Minister was in Delhi.