Andhra CM’s bungalow in Delhi’s Janpath ‘restored’ by central agency for Rs 6.5 crore

The official residence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the national capital — 1, Janpath Road — has recently got a Rs 6.5-crore revamp, according to the Central government agency that carried out the restoration project.

The project was completed in three-and-a-half months, NBCC (India) Ltd, which carried out the work, said in a statement on Wednesday. It added that the “upgraded” home was handed over to the Chief Minister on October 22.

“Built in the 1930s, the bungalow had witnessed nearly a century of the Capital’s history, and time had left its structure dilapidated. The challenge was as delicate as it was demanding: to restore its strength without erasing its soul. NBCC rose to the task through meticulously planned retrofitting, reinforcing the structure while faithfully preserving the architectural and heritage features that define its character,” NBCC said.