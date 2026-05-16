Andhra Pradesh to give Rs 40,000 for fourth child, Rs 30,000 for third: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Addressing a public meeting at Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, CM Naidu said the government would announce further details within a month. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced incentives of Rs 40,000 for the birth of a fourth child and Rs 30,000 for a third child to reverse the state’s declining population trend.

Although he had once advocated population control measures, CM Naidu said the time had now come for society to work together to increase the birth rate.

Addressing a public meeting at Narsannapeta in Srikakulam district, Naidu said the government would announce further details within a month. “I have made a new decision. We will provide Rs 30,000 immediately after the birth of a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child. Isn’t this the right decision?” Naidu said on the sidelines of the ‘Swarna Andhra, Swach Andhra’ cleanliness programme.