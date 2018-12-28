Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation for secretariat towers

More than four years after the state was bifurcated, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation for the secretariat towers in Amaravati’s Rayapudi village in Guntur district.

The Secretariat and Heads of Departments (HoD) building complex comprises the five tallest towers in the country at 225 meters, with 40 storeys in four towers and 50 storeys in the fifth one.

The complex has been designed for 16,000 employees and 10,000 visitors with modern amenities.

Kondamarajupalem, where the complex will come up, is located in the area where farmers had given over 33,000 acres land for the capital’s development.

Naidu said that the secretariat complex would be constructed in 41 acres to accommodate 145 departments to enable better efficiency in workflow and coordination between departments.

After laying the foundation, Naidu said that for the first time in India, the complex has been designed on the unique structural system called ‘diagrid’, without the conventional columns to provide column-free interior space.

Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday also laid the foundation stone for a steel plant at Kadapa. He claimed that since the Centre did not set up the steel plant as per assurances made in AP Reorganisation Act, the state is building the steel plant on its own.