Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders detained ahead of crucial cabinet meet on shifting capital

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting on Monday, several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were taken into preventive custody in Amaravati, Vijayawada, and Guntur. The cabinet meeting has been called to decide on the proposal of relocating the state capital from Amravati to three separate locations — a move staunchly opposed by former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government is considering establishing multiple capitals in the state so that there is decentralised development. Officials said that Visakhapatnam — which has a better civic infrastructure — can be considered for the executive capital without much investment, while Amaravati can be retained as the legislative capital and Kurnool can be considered the judiciary capital, which would lead to balanced development.

TDP workers and farmers protesting the government’s decision were prevented from organising protests in the 29 villages in Amaravati leading to tension. Chief Minister Reddy’s convoy took a different route to avoid the protesters in Amravati and security has been tightened.

The cabinet may also decide to scrap the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) which was formed by the previous TDP regime to oversee the development of Amaravati as the new capital. The YSRCP government will likely bring in Vijayawada and Guntur development authority which will be tasked with developing the region between the two cities.

The government also plans to do away with the 58-member AP Legislative Council where the YSRCP is in minority, with just nine seats. With 29 members, and possible support of BJP and others, the TDP in the Council has blocked at least 35 Bills passed by the Assembly. The Council formed in 1958 was abolished by TDP founder N T Rama Rao in 1985 after Congress blocked all his decisions. It was restored in 2007 by former chief minister and Jagan Reddy’s father late Dr Y S Rajashekara Reddy.

