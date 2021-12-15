Andhra Pradesh: Bus falls into reservoir, 9 dead

At least nine people died after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell into a reservoir in West Godavari district on Wednesday afternoon. The bus driver, seven women, and one man were among the dead.

More than 40 other passengers were rescued by fishermen and passersby from the bus half-submerged in the Jalleruvagu reservoir.

The mishap happened near a bridge while the bus was on its way from Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari. Eye-witnesses told police that the bus moved to the left near a bridge as another vehicle was approaching from the opposite direction, and in the process, the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the reservoir.

Fishermen in small boats were the first to reach and they rescued many people before the police and other rescue forces arrived. West Godavari SP Rahul Sharma said that the rescuers were searching to see if anyone was trapped inside the bus. “Some of the rescued passengers are seriously injured. At least nine are dead. We have requested for a diver to check if anyone is trapped inside the bus which will be retrieved in some time,’’ he said.