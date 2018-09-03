Andhra Pradesh: Bullets, rifle parts found in the houses of army jawan’s relatives

The cache is suspected to have been hidden by Rasool Sheikh, who has been working as an armourer in the Indian Army for last nine years. The cache is suspected to have been hidden by Rasool Sheikh, who has been working as an armourer in the Indian Army for last nine years.

At least 42 bullets of various assault rifles, half-a-dozen empty magazines and parts of rifles were found in a raid at the house of an army jawan’s relatives in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh Monday morning.

The cache is suspected to have been hidden by Rasool Sheikh, who has been working as an armourer in the Indian Army for last nine years. The raid was conducted by a team of Military Intelligence officials from Secunderabad with the help of local police at the houses of Sheikh’s relatives, including the house of his mother-in-law Begum Sheikh in Hanumanthpalli village.

Police officials said that 42 bullets, including some used in Kalashnikovs, and parts of rifles and empty magazines were found in her house. Officials said that Shaikh, who is posted in Haryana, was also picked up for questioning Monday morning. Officials are investigating why Rasool, whose job is to repair rifles, smuggled out so many bullets, empty magazines and rifle-parts from his workplace which is illegal, and for what purpose.

“As he is working with the Army for nine years, we have to find out if this is all he has accumulated or there was more which he sold-off or gave to someone. We have to ascertain what was his intention behind accumulating them,” an official said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App