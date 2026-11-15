Andhra Pradesh braces for third intense cyclone in a month

After cyclones Arnab and Murasu, another strong cyclone is headed towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, that too in less than a month. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression had formed in the southeast and adjoining southwest region of the Bay of Bengal. This system is set to intensify as it tracks northwestwards during the next couple of days.

Once intensified into a cyclone, its will be called Akvan, a name proposed by Iran. The cyclone development is expected around November 16 and its further land-ward track likely to continue through November 18.

The IMD said, “The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of South Bay of Bengal on November 16. It will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 17. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent two days.”