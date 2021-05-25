Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Yaas, readies oxygen stock

The state government has increased the supplies in the past two days using Oxygen Express trains to maintain buffer stocks in all the districts.

NORTH COASTAL districts of Andhra Pradesh are bracing for severe cyclonic storm Yaas, which is predicted to hit the eastern coast on May 25-26, and supply of liquid medical oxygen to the state may be hit.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while speaking to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a video conference said that there is a possibility of a slight impact on Northern AP and the coastal areas, considering the cyclone’s movements.

Reddy said that the government machinery is vigilant and taking all the necessary precautions while assessing the situation. The CM held a review meeting with the concerned officials and directed them to take up necessary measures to face the storm while maintaining Covid-19 protocols.

Andhra Pradesh government is looking for alternative sources to procure oxygen in case Odisha is unable to supply due to the cyclone. The state government has increased the supplies in the past two days using Oxygen Express trains to maintain buffer stocks in all the districts. The “International Committee of the Red Cross” through Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is handing over 120 MT of LMO through six ISO Cryogenic tankers of 20 MT each at Visakhapatnam Port.