Andhra Pradesh: BJP slams YSRCP for alleged attacks on leaders

The BJP on Wednesday joined the Opposition in slamming the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh for the alleged attacks against political leaders and offices even as the ruling party questioned TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s recent visit to Delhi seeking Central intervention in the issue.

While campaigning for the Badvel bye-election, scheduled for October 30, BJP’s Andhra secretary in-charge Sunil Deodhar alleged that the ruling party has been intimidating some voters and the village volunteers, meant to support the government in implementing its schemes, had become campaigners. Deodhar also alleged that one of their state leaders was abducted with the help of a state Cabinet minister and a Lok Sabha MP. “When central observers complained to the Election Commission (EC), our abducted leader was presented before the media. He was threatened and was made to announce that he willingly went with YSRCP leaders and was joining their party. He has been forced to change sides… now we will go to the EC,” Deodhar said at the BJP headquarters.

He also alleged that a 17th-century Durga temple was vandalised in Andhra. “The state government supports Christians. Government tenders are floated for the construction of churches. But there is no action when a 450-year-old idol of Lord Rama is broken and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is damaged,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy and party Lok Sabha MP Margani Bharat questioned Naidu’s visit to Delhi to seek protection from the Centre following attacks on his party headquarters last week.

“What is the purpose of Chandrababu Naidu’s visit? Does it mean he is backing the foul language used by his partymen against YSRCP leaders? Naidu is not the chief of TDP, but chief of anti-social elements. He is trying to disturb law and order in the state,” Reddy told reporters in Delhi.

Reacting to Naidu seeking a CBI inquiry into attack on the TDP headquarters in the state, Bharat said, “As the Chief Minister, he had blocked CBI from entering the state and now he wants a CBI probe. What kind of a double standard is this?”

Naidu-led TDP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday to seek the imposition of President’s rule in the state over an alleged collapse of constitutional mechanism, and law and order.

A delegation of YSCRP is expected to meet the EC on Thursday and is scheduled to meet the President also.