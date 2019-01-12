Andhra Pradesh: Biker killed in accident in TN, body found in truck

A motorcycle rammed into a car near Pandur on Chennai-Tirupati National Highway on Wednesday, with the impact being so powerful that the biker’s body was flung into a truck passing by. The body was found by the truck driver after the vehicle had reached Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, about 400 km away.

A senior police officer said, “In the accident, the bike rider’s right leg was severed while his body was flung (in the collision) across the road into a truck that was traveling the other way. We were searching for the body as only a severed leg and the motorbike were found at the accident spot.”

Police said the victim, Sudhakar (33), worked with a private firm at the Kakkalur SIPCOT near Tiruvallur. “The accident happened few minutes after he had left office,” the officer said. Police said the car involved in the accident has been found.

On Thursday, about 24 hours later, when the truck driver reached Kurnool, he found the body in the vehicle. “He immediately alerted the local police, and they alerted the Tamil Nadu police, tracing the route that the truck had traveled,” the officer said. A probe is on to identify the car driver.