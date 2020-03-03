Citing insecurities within minorities, Jagan requests Centre to maintain 2010 NPR register

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File)

The Andhra Pradesh government will pass a resolution in the ensuing Budget session of the state Legislature, requesting that the Centre maintain the National Population Register (NPR) as it existed in the year 2010.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter Tuesday and said that some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of his state. “After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010,” the Chief Minister said in the first tweet.

“To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session,” Reddy said in another tweet.

After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh is likely to become the second state to implement the NPR in its 2010 format.

Last month, the Bihar Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to not implement the NRC in the state. “National Register of Citizens (NRC) bogey is being raised despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s categorical statement that NRC is not on the anvil,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. Kumar said his government has written to the Centre, “seeking omission of contentious clauses from NPR forms”.

The new NPR form has three key additional questions in the latest exercise — date of birth and place of parents, and last residential address, of the applicant — that had sparked fears of the NPR leading to a countrywide NRC.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha, voted for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

So far, eight ruling parties — the Congress, Trinamool Congress, BJD, JD(U), CPI(M), AAP, TRS and YSRCP — have opposed a nationwide NRC. Together, they are in power in 12 states — Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

