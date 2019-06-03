6 electrocuted, 6 injured as auto-rickshaw hits electric pole

Toggle Menu
Officials said that 12 people were returning home from a Sunday village fair and the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was overloaded and hit the electric pole.

Six people were electrocuted while six others received serious burn injuries when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in crashed into an electric pole with live wires falling on the vehicle.

The incident occurred in Balpam Cherivuru village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. Officials said that 12 people were returning home from a Sunday village fair and the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was overloaded and hit the electric pole. The overhead high tension lines snapped and fell on the vehicle. While six were electrocuted, six others, including three children, received burn injuries.

