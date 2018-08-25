Andhra Pradesh: 32-year-old woman found with severed arms, police suspect lover involved

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old beautician was found unconscious in a pool of blood with her arms chopped off in a house at Hanuman Junction in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Police officials said that she was attacked by someone last night who also tried to strangle her by tying a cloth around her neck.

P Padma, who works in a beauty parlour is estranged from her husband P Suryanarayana and was living in a rented house for the last one year.

Officials suspect the involvement of Nutan Kumar, a close friend or lover of Padma, who used to regularly visit the house.

“They were probably having an affair and Kumar was financially dependent on the victim. Her estranged husband tried calling her last night but her phone was switched off. When she did not answer by morning, he and his daughter went to the house and found her lying in a pool blood. She has been admitted to Vijayawada Government Hospital where she is in a critical condition. Although, we suspect her paramour’s role we are also investigating her husband too,” an official said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App