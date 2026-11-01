Andhra Police say chainsaw school attacker injured in firing

Andhra Pradesh police said on Sunday evening that the alleged chainsaw school attacker was injured in firing while being detained.

Police said the man attacked the security personnel with a knife, who then shot back 6 rounds in self defence.

The man is admitted to the government general hospital in Anantapur.

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“The accused was hiding in Atmakur forest near Raptadu”, an Andhra Pradesh police source said.

The Class 10 girl who was allegedly attacked with a chainsaw at a zilla parishad school in Anantapur on Saturday morning was shifted to Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, late at night and is now in stable condition.