Andhra Police say chainsaw school attacker injured in firing

The accused is currently admitted to government general hospital, Anantapur.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
1 min readUpdated: Nov 1, 2026 09:52 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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Andhra Pradesh police said on Sunday evening that the alleged chainsaw school attacker was injured in firing while being detained.

Police said the man attacked the security personnel with a knife, who then shot back 6 rounds in self defence.

The man is admitted to the government general hospital in Anantapur.

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“The accused was hiding in Atmakur forest near Raptadu”, an Andhra Pradesh police source said.

The Class 10 girl who was allegedly attacked with a chainsaw at a zilla parishad school in Anantapur on Saturday morning was shifted to Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, late at night and is now in stable condition.

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanni... Read More

 

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