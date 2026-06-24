Andhra cop arrested for ‘custodial death’ also faces probe into Dalit man’s suicide

Circle Inspector S V Nagaraju arrested over a custody death in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, is also being probed over allegations that a Dalit youth, Perupogu Kranthi Kumar, died by suicide due to harassment by him.

Perupogu Kranthi Kumar, 42, who died of suicide on May 21, left behind a video holding Nagaraju, the Circle Inspector of the Krishnalanka Police Station, responsible for his death. Kranthi, the son of Andhra Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi president Perupogu Venkateswara Rao, alleged that Nagaraju targeted him as he was a Dalit.

The four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the death of Kanthi and the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna has said in its remand application for Nagaraju that prima facie evidence indicates that Krishna was tortured. In its remand report, filed in Vijayawada 2nd Additional Judicial Magistrate (AJM) court Wednesday, the SIT stated: “A strong prima facie inference arises that the deceased suffered fatal injuries while in police custody and succumbed to the injuries in the custody of the accused.”