Andhra poised to emerge as a major manufacturing hub: PM Narendra Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Saturday said Andhra Pradesh is poised to emerge as a major manufacturing hub under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, Modi said the state is set to generate future-ready jobs and develop a new ecosystem that will support technology-driven industries.

He said no global economic growth centre is built around a single factory, but rather through the creation of a comprehensive industrial ecosystem. Andhra Pradesh is now on the path to building such a growth ecosystem, said the PM.

He said due to Naidu’s efforts, several leading global companies are showing interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh. “Google has announced a 15 billion dollar AI and cloud infrastructure campus (at Visakhapatnam). Many other global companies are also looking at new possibilities. This will be of great benefit to Andhra Pradesh and the youth of the country.” He said the Union government is also backing a mega pharma park in Naka Palli, which is slated to be developed into a major pharma hub in the state.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport has been built at an outlay of over Rs 5,700 crore with an initial annual passenger handling capacity of 6 million, which can be scaled up to 40 million. PM Modi was welcomed at the airport with a traditional dance performance by 13,500 tribal women.

The airport has been projected by CM Naidu as a catalyst for industrial growth, employment generation, exports, skill development and research in north Andhra Pradesh. Its terminal design is inspired by the “Flying Fish”, symbolising the Bay of Bengal and North Andhra’s maritime heritage.

Praising the landowners who parted with their land for the construction of the airport, Naidu said they did not just give their land but rather gave north Andhra “a golden future”.

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“Bhogapuram International Airport is a jewel in the crown of Uttarandhra,’’ Naidu said. He said the airport was a milestone that would transform the future of north Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting the region’s growing investment potential, the CM said the international airport would accelerate industrial and economic development.

Naidu praised PM Modi for giving the state a new life and bringing it back on track. “The Prime Minister has played a pivotal role in reviving the state’s growth. The person who gave oxygen to Andhra Pradesh and made the state stand on its feet again is Narendra Modi,” he said.

“We will dedicate the Polavaram project to the nation through PM Modi in 2027. The first phase of Amaravati will be completed by 2028 and will be inaugurated by PM Modi,’’ Naidu said.

He praised the PM for what he described as a decade of transformative governance across multiple sectors.

Focus on youth

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Later in the day, PM Modi reached Musuru where he inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, ‘Viveka Smaraka’, at Ramakrishna Ashrama. At the event, the PM praised the youth of the country for being at the forefront of progress in several sectors.

“Swami Vivekananda considered the education of youth a key aspect of nation building. He saw how the nations of the world were educating their youth. Unfortunately, India was trapped in slavery at the time. The youth of India have traveled a long way from that period,” Modi said, adding that the economic situation of the country is growing at a rapid rate because of the youth.

“Today, India is rapidly progressing in the realm of semiconductor manufacturing because of the abilities of its youth. Today India is writing new chapters in AI, deep tech, space, and technology…,” Modi said.

“A few days ago we saw the youth of India create a sensation in space. For the first time, a rocket made by youths, a rocket made by a private company, went to space. Today, in any given sector the youth of India are showing their capabilities. We are seeing all around us that youth involved in small businesses are taking India’s digital economy forward,” he said.