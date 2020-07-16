Andhra plan estimates need for 17,000 more doctors

Vijayawada: Healthcare workers collect swab samples from women for COVID-19 testing (PTI) Vijayawada: Healthcare workers collect swab samples from women for COVID-19 testing (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh will require another 17,000 doctors and 12,000 nursing staff in the coming months to handle the pandemic, as estimated by an action plan prepared by health officials on the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The number of cases have drastically increased — by 10,029 — since July 11 with 160 deaths reported till July 15. The state reported 44 deaths and 2,432 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 35,451 and 458, respectively. The state has so far conducted 12,17,963 tests.

CM Reddy Wednesday called on people not to hesitate to get themselves tested and get treatment. “The main reason for the spike in deaths is that the patients are showing up at hospitals in an advanced stage of Covid-19,” Special Chief Secretary (Health) Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said.

Amid a spike in the number of deaths and reports of some hospitals turning away patients, the health department issued an advisory that such hospitals will face serious action and their licence may be cancelled.

The government also launched mobile testing units in state transport luxury buses, which have been dispatched to all districts.

Officials said that the CM had asked the officials to prepare an action plan considering future needs. “A database of details of all medical staff has been created and we will require the services of 17,000 doctors and over 12,000 nurses in the coming days. The CM has agreed with the plan and recruitment will start soon,” an official said.

During a review meeting, the CM asked officials to improve the quality of preventive measures and increase testing so that cases are detected early. “Tests are being conducted on a large scale in containment zones after tracing the contacts. Awareness is being conducted on what a person with symptoms should do,” an official said.

The government will start a week-long drive to improve facilities, change the menu at quarantine centres, and set up a helpline for patients. “Apart from hygiene, issues like giving medication on time, improving quality of food will also be addressed,” an official said.

The government also announced Rs 15,000 each for poor families to perform last rites if a family member dies of Covid-19.

