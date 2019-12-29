Andhra panel says land changes made to benefit TDP leaders

The report accuses N Chandrababu Naidu, his son N Lokesh and at least six other TDP leaders of land fraud. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The report accuses N Chandrababu Naidu, his son N Lokesh and at least six other TDP leaders of land fraud. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet sub-committee report that has accused former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son N Lokesh and at least six other TDP leaders of insider trading and purchasing land in an area in Guntur district later declared capital city Amaravati, has said Naidu’s TDP government made two main manipulations regarding land.

The panel, set up by the YSRCP government, says one of these manipulations was redesigning boundaries of the Land Pooling Scheme area, so that lands of TDP leaders or their relatives fell adjacent to it. The second was redrawing boundaries of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to bring in plots belonging to TDP leaders.

The report states that of 33,000 acres taken from landowners under Land Pooling Scheme, 2,353.28 acres were “assigned” lands. “Assigned” lands are land given to ex-Servicemen, and poor, landless beneficiaries, including SCs and STs, which cannot be sold or given away to a third party.

Explained Transactions before capital plan

“Most likely they were intimidated and coerced to part with their land,” an official said.

N Lokesh has called the report part of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s political vendetta to move the capital.

To substantiate its allegations, the sub-committee points to land allotment to VBC Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, owned by M S P Rama Rao, son-in-law of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is Naidu’s brother-in-law. The TDP fielded Rama Rao’s son Sribharat from Visakhapatnam in the Lok Sabha polls this year.

VBC was allotted 498.93 acres on July 15, 2015 — seven months after Amaravati was announced — through Government Order 269 in Jayanthipuram village in Jaggayyapeta mandal of Krishna district. While Jaggayyapeta is included in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region (APCR), Jayanthipuram village is partially covered and the land allotted to VBC did not fall under APCR.

The report points out that the land was originally allotted in September 2013 to AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation at a rate of Rs 1 lakh per acre to establish an industrial park. In July 2015, the entire land was allotted to VBC at the same rate.

“The land is on the periphery of APCR and its value had increased a lot,” an official said.

Rao said the plot was allotted legally after his company sought to establish a fertiliser plant.

The late Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, former Speaker, purchased 17.13 acres in Dullipalla in Sattenpalli mandal of Guntur district in September 2014, days before Naidu announced in the Assembly that the new capital would be located between Vijayawada and Guntur. Kodela’s land is out of the Land Pooling Scheme area but abuts the APCR. The land value here doubled after the capital announcement in December 2014.

The owner of Lingamaneni Estates and Projects Ltd, Lingamaneni Ramesh, who leased his riverside bungalow to Naidu, purchased 1.76 acres in Peda Muttevi village and 2.34 acres in Chinna Muttevi village in Movva mandal of Krishna district. Both plots are out of the Land Pooling Scheme but located on the periphery of the APCR, according to the panel.

Ramesh has issued a statement saying he purchased the land long before the capital plans were announced.

