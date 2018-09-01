Andhra, Karnataka CMs meet, discuss regional parties unity against NDA

Stating that it was a short discussion, Naidu said they will sit together again for elaborate discussion on developing an alternative to the BJP-led alliance. (PTI Photo) Stating that it was a short discussion, Naidu said they will sit together again for elaborate discussion on developing an alternative to the BJP-led alliance. (PTI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Karnataka counterpart H D Kumaraswamy had a brief discussion on Friday on the necessity of unity among regional parties, especially those in the southern Indian states, in an effort to defeat the BJP-led NDA in next year’s General Election.

Addressing the media later, Naidu said that all regional parties should come together to defeat the NDA. Stating that it was a short discussion, Naidu said they will sit together again for elaborate discussion on developing an alternative to the BJP-led alliance.

Kumaraswamy, who called on Naidu in Vijayawada in the morning on his way to Tirupati, told the media that the main agenda for the opposition parties is not the Opposition’s candidate for the Prime Minister’s post against Narendra Modi but to defeat the NDA first.

The meeting lasted for about half-an-hour.

Citing Naidu, Kumaraswamy said, “We met on several occasions last month, and recently met at AP Bhavan in New Delhi. We discussed several issues, including how to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. We are eagerly waiting for the elections. All leaders of regional parties will sit together and decide the Prime Minister candidate. (But first), the country should be safe, and we have to change the present system.”

Asked about the proposed Third Front — of non-BJP, non-Congress parties — which has turned out to be a myth, Kumaraswamy shot back: “What can we expect from the BJP? The BJP is a myth.’’

