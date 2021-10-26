Andhra HC judge transferred to Calcutta HC

The Centre on Monday notified the transfer of Andhra Pradesh High Court judge, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, to Calcutta High Court.

In decisions taken on September 16, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had recommended “re-transfer” of Justice Bagchi to his parent HC. The collegium did not provide any reasons for the transfer.

The recommendation comes nine months after Justice Bagchi was transferred to Andhra Pradesh HC. The collegium had recommended his transfer from Calcutta HC on December 16, 2020, amid a controversy at the time over allegations by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that a senior Supreme Court judge was interfering in the functioning of Andhra Pradesh HC.

While Justice Bagchi was transferred to Andhra Pradesh HC, the SC collegium, then headed by former CJI S A Bobde, recommended the transfer of then Andhra Pradesh HC Chief Justice J K Maheshwari as Chief Justice of Sikkim HC.

On September 16, the collegium had recommended 24 transfers of HC judges and 68 recommendations for appointment as HC judges across the country. With Justice Bagchi’s re-transfer notified, only one recommendation for transfer of a judge — that of Justice Soumen Sen of Calcutta HC — remains to be cleared by the government.

Justice Sen, who has been part of the five-judge bench of Calcutta HC that is hearing a clutch of cases relating to the post-election violence in West Bengal, is recommended for transfer to Orissa HC.