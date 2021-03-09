Andhra govt to introduce gender budget

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the state would introduce a gender budget. Inaugurating a slew of women-centric programmes, Reddy said this year’s budget would clearly list out the expenditure for women’s welfare through various schemes.

He also announced the provision of free biodegradable sanitary napkins to girl students studying in classes VII-XII in all government schools from July 1. The napkins will also be available at low prices in Cheyutha grocery stores across the state from the same day. The government also increased the casual leaves for women in government jobs to 20 from 15.

The CM also virtually inaugurated Women Help Desks in all police stations across the state along with cyber kiosks, launched the ‘Swechha’ programme to create awareness on menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls and flagged off a fleet of 900 ‘Disha’ patrolling vehicles and 18 crime scene management vehicles.