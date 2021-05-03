Andhra govt postpones intermediate exams indefinitely

“The new dates for conducting inter-examinations will be announced as soon as the pandemic eases,” Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.

THE ANDHRA Pradesh government on Sunday indefinitely postponed Intermediate examinations that were scheduled to be held from May 5.

The decision was taken after the AP High Court directed the state government to reconsider its decision to hold exams from May 5 while haring a public interest litigation (PIL) stating that nearly 17 lakh students would be exposed to Covid-19 virus if the exams are conducted.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the examinations were scheduled to start from May 5, but due to a spike in Covid cases across the state, the High Court has suggested reconsidering the decision and the government had postponed the examinations.

