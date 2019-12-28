Andhra govt panel indicts Chandrababu Naidu, son, TDP leaders for land ‘insider trading’

When contacted, N Lokesh said that the report was part of the political vendetta aimed at moving the capital. When contacted, N Lokesh said that the report was part of the political vendetta aimed at moving the capital.

A Cabinet sub-committee in the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has accused former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son N Lokesh and six other TDP leaders of insider trading and either purchasing or helping purchase land in an area in Guntur district which was declared as capital city Amaravati six months later.

A report submitted by the cabinet sub-committee Friday states that “persons privy to the likely location of capital purchased lands in the capital city/region area just prior to a formal official declaration”.

The report was submitted to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy by the sub-committee headed by Finance Minister B Rajendranath and including Panchayati Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy and Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar.

“Certain highly placed individuals procured land through benami transactions; defined the boundary of the capital area to benefit certain connected people, holding lands on the fringes; fraudulent surrender of some lands towards land pooling scheme to receive returnable plots; irregularities in land allotment; Violation of provisions of AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act of 1977; and violation of provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989” have been observed, the report states.

“Certain individuals, having the white ration cards meant for the low-income families acted as benamis and transacted in lands in the capital city/ region area on behalf of the original beneficiaries. A verification of registration records revealed that at least 4069.94 acres of land was purchased by persons privy to information of location of the capital and their suspected benamis between June 1 2014 and December 31, 2014,’’ the report states.

“The prominent persons involved in insider trading are Nara Chandrababu Naidu; Vemuru Ravi Kumar Prasad, NRI, close associate of Nara Lokesh; former minister Paritala Sunitha; former TDP MLA GVS Anjeneyulu; industrialist Lingamaneni Ramesh in whose guesthouse Naidu is living now as his official accommodation; TDP MLA Payavula Keshav, former TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, TDP leaders Dhulipalla Narendra, Kambhampati Ramamohan Rao and Putta Mahesh Yadav,’’ the report states.

Neither Chandrababu Naidu nor his son have been linked to any plot but many party colleagues are.

“Lingamaneni Ramesh purchased large parcels of land in his name, in the name of his wife L Sumana, his other relatives L Prasanthi, L Swarnakumari. Ponguru Narayana, the then Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, purchased land to the extent of 55.27 acres in the name of his benamis Avula Munisankar, Rapuru Sambasiva Rao, Potturi Prameela and Kothapu Varun Kumar,” the report states.

“Kommalapati Sridhar, ex-TDP MLA, purchased lands to the extent of 68.6 acres of lands in the name of his suspected benami firm Abhinandana Housing Private Limited, Guntur. Prattipati Pulla Rao, the then TDP Minister, purchased lands to the extent of 38.84 acres in the name of his benami Gummadi Suresh. Nara Lokesh, son of the former CM, purchased lands to the extent of 62.77 acres in the name of his benami Vemuru Ravikumar Prasad and his business firms Future Space India Private Limited, Hyderabad, Goshpadi Green Fields Private Limited, Hyderabad and Future Trends Constructions and Infrastructure Ltd, Hyderabad. Former TDP Minister Ravela Kishore Babu purchased lands to the extent of 40.85 acres in the name of his suspected benami firm Mythri Infra, Visakhapatnam. Late Kodela Siva Prasad, former Speaker of AP, purchased 17.13 acres in the name of his suspected benami firm M/S Sasi Infra,’’ the report states.

The report states the members noticed two types of alleged manipulation. “Redesigning the boundaries of the Land Pooling Scheme area such that the lands of the leaders of the TDP or their relatives fell right adjacent to the boundary of the Land pooling; (and) redrawing the boundaries of Capital Region Development Authority to bring in the areas belonging to the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party into the CRDA zone,’’ the report states.

