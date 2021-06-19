Andhra govt mulls opening schools within 1-3km radius of students

As per the new education policy, no anganwadi centre or any education centre would be closed and no employees laid off.

As part of its reforms in the education sector under the Nadu Nedu scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government is considering starting schools with pre-primary along with Classes 1 and 2 within a 1-km radius of students, while schools for students of Classes 3-10 will be located within a 3-km distance.

The new policy is being introduced to ensure that students have easy access to schools, and to bring down the drop-out rate. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting, said the policy changes are also in tune with the National Education Plan.

The main component of the new education policy is to introduce teaching in English in all schools and the government will launch an awareness drive to clear doubts among children, teachers, parents, and public representatives.

With schools at present being scattered, a system is being worked out to ensure that the ratio of students to teachers is “rational”. Officials said that at present, some remote schools had only one teacher who taught all subjects – a phenomenon that the state Education Department wants to fix.

“We have to set right the teacher-students ratio in foundation courses as mental development is essential for the children below 8 years of age and their skills need to be improved. The aim of bringing schools within 3 km of students is to provide quality education, quality teaching and quality infrastructure,” an official said.

Under the first phase of Nadu Nedu scheme, a total of 15,715 government schools have been provided basic amenities like furniture in all classes, separate toilets for girls and boys with running water, a compound wall around the school, and renovation of existing classrooms and building new ones where necessary.

Under the new policy, sports facilities would be developed in schools which do not have playgrounds. The government is likely to purchase lands for schools which do not have play areas, and provide sports uniforms and shoes to students participating in sports. Science labs in all schools will also get a facelift and new equipment while all school libraries will be provided internet facilities.

The second phase of the Nadu Nedu scheme would be launched on July 1 and in two years will cover all 44,512 schools in the state. The government has allocated nearly Rs 12,000 crores for school infrastructure development.