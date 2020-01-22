Andhra govt move for 3 capitals: Legislative Council adjourns for day without discussion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI Photo/File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI Photo/File)

The Opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the passage of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of Regions Bill, 2020 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

The Legislative Council adjourned for the day without taking up discussion on the Bill, intended to give shape to the YSRCP government’s plan of having three capitals. The division under Rule 71 casts fresh doubts over the fate of the crucial Bill as the motion is primarily intended to reject the proposed legislation.

Read | Explained: How Andhra’s concept of three capitals is inspired by South Africa

In the process, however, the TDP suffered a shock as two of its MLCs voted in favour of the government, though it did not make any difference to the final outcome — the TDP secured 27 votes while YSRCP managed 11 when division was taken up at the end of a debate on the motion taken up under Rule 71, after the Council was stuck in a stalemate for over eight hours during the day.

Rule 71 enables the opposition to move a motion “disapproving the policy of the government”. After five adjournments caused by the deadlock over the issue, the House finally took up a discussion on the motion under Rule 71. At the end of it, the TDP sought a division and accordingly a headcount was taken in which the opposition secured 27 votes.

With two TDP members opposing the motion, the YSRCP’s vote count increased to 11, including nine of its own. —PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App