Andhra govt conducting survey to remove ‘anti-TDP’ voters from poll lists: YSRCP

The YSRCP has alleged that TDP government in Andhra Pradesh has ordered a survey among voters ahead of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections to gauge the chances of the party returning to power. The Opposition party has alleged that the survey was aimed at identifying “anti-TDP” voters so that their names can be removed from voter lists. The party has lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi in this regard.

Advertising

TDP spokesperson D Manikya Vara Prasad has, however, denied that the government or the ruling party ordered any such survey. Workers of TDP and YSRCP clashed in Vizianagaram on Friday after some persons were allegedly found to be conducting the survey.

“The TDP is afraid of the growing strength and popularity of Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP. The CM has commissioned a survey to find out the choice of voters, but people became angry when these persons started asking questions like who they will vote or whether they like (Chief Minister) N Chandrababu Naidu. These persons were trying to influence the voters by talking about achievements of the TDP government. The TDP workers were carrying tablets in which they were recording the responses. Our workers seized the tablets and we handed them over to police. We have lodged a complaint against the TDP with Election Commission,’’ YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana said.

After the “surveyors” were handed over to police, they claimed that they were working for a Bengaluru-based organisation which was conducting a pre-poll survey.YSRCP leader Satyanarayana said the TDP was conducting the survey to find out all “anti-TDP voters” and alleged that there was a “conspiracy to remove names of all such voters from the electoral rolls”.

“Each survey team is headed by a TDP youth wing leader. It is not an independent survey of any organisation. It is being conducted by TDP,’’ he said.

Advertising

As TDP and YSRCP workers clashed outside a police station, YSRCP leader M Srinivasa Rao was arrested on the charge of instigating party workers to attack the survey team. YSRCP leaders led by Satyanarayana staged a protest outside the police station.