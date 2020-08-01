Andhra Governor nod to 3-capital plan; HC clearance still remains

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Friday approved the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development Bill and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal 2014 Bill, paving the way for establishing three capitals in the state.

The Governor’s nod makes it unlikely for Amaravati to be the state’s sole capital, as envisaged by the previous TDP government.

As per the decentralisation Bill, Amaravati will be the legislature capital, Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital and Kurnool will be the judicial capital. However, at least a dozen petitions filed in the High Court by TDP activists, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and social activists are still pending. Until the court clears them, the state cannot implement the Governor’s order.

YSRCP workers and leaders set off firecrackers to celebrate the Governor’s decision while farmers in Amaravati region, who have been protesting for several months, held a demonstration.

Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu said it is a dark day in the state’s history.

“Using unethical means, the government has forced the Governor to assent to this fraud,” he said.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister B Satyanaryana said the government’s aim in decentralising capitals is to ensure equal development across the state.

