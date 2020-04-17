Andhra gets 1 lakh Covid-19 testing kits from South Korea

A newly-wed couple undergo thermal screening at a temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI) A newly-wed couple undergo thermal screening at a temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Friday started Covid-19 rapid testing with kits imported from South Korea. The state has procured one lakh rapid test kits, which will help medical professions to test over 10,000 samples in a day and can enable results in 10 minutes. They were transported in a special flight from South Korea. The state has so far recorded 572 coronavirus cases, including 14 deaths.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who received the kits said that the fight against the pandemic can be sped up with the arrival of the new rapid test kits. Special Chief Secretary (Health) Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said that the kits would be dispatched to all the 13 districts in three days and that doctors were being given special training to handle the kits.

There will be two strips called IGG and IGM in the kits on which blood samples would be taken to which control solution is added and the result will be out in 10 minutes to know whether the case is positive or negative, officials said. The kits were manufactured by SD Biosensors company of South Korea, which are also being exported to the US and European countries. These kits have already been approved by the ICMR. The company officials said that standard kits were being supplied and that technical knowhow would also be provided to the government when in need.

While there was only one lab to test coronavirus cases in the state initially, the government established labs on a war-footing in Vijayawada, Kakinada, Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam in just two weeks for conducting tests for Covid-19. At present, 2100 tests are being conducted in these labs per day. In addition to that the state has over 240 Truenat kits, used for TB testing, for conducting the Copvid-19 tests extensively, the officials said.

Andhra has conducted 17559 tests till April 17 out of which 16987 were negative. Thirty-five persons have been treated and discharged while 14 persons succumbed to the virus. While, with the arrival of the rapid testing kits the number of tests will be scaled up, till now 331 tests were being conducted for every 10 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh, while it was conducted for 549 people in Rajasthan, 485 in Kerala and 446 in Maharashtra. “The testing would gain momentum in the state with the deployment of rapid test kits in the next 2-3 days,’’ an official said.

