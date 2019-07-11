Andhra farmer suicides: Jagan announces Rs 7 lakh compensation

Andhra Pradesh government will pay ex-gratia compensation of Rs 7 lakh each to families of 1,513 farmers who allegedly committed suicide due to crop loss or crop failure between 2014 and 2019, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

Advertising

He added that the previous state government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, had compensated only 391 families.

Addressing district collectors in a video-conference, Jagan asked them to visit the families along with the local MLA, verify details and pay the compensation as soon as possible. “The previous government did not provide any support to farmers in distress. But my government is not like that. All the district collectors must reach out to the families and give them courage and assurance that this government will take care of them. This is a people’s government. As soon as the facts of the suicide are verified, the families should be paid the ex-gratia,” Jagan told the DCs.

Cautioning DCs and other officials that the compensation amount must not fall into wrong hands, he advised them to ensure that the amount reaches the families directly, and not through intermediaries.