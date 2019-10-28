Unemployed construction worker leaves video message before ‘killing’ self, Naidu calls it ‘mind-boggling’

Expressing disappointment over the alleged suicide of a construction worker who recorded his plight in camera before killing himself, TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has said it was “mind-boggling”

Advertising

At least three construction workers are reported to have committed suicide in last one month. The deaths have been linked to a slump in Andhra’s construction sector following the cancellation of the free sand policy by the YSRCP government.

In a video shared by former CM Naidu, the victim has blamed unemployment for his reason for committing suicide.

“It is mind-boggling to see workers committing suicide for five months without work or families starving. The government should wake up to self-styled videos of selfies as a refuge,” Naidu said in a tweet.

The YSRCP government, which came to power in May this year, cancelled the old sand policy, alleging the existence of a sand mafia headed by TDP members.

Advertising

Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had then claimed that a new, radical policy will be implemented. “We have created 46 godowns in all the 13 districts where sand is being stored. It will be sold through Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation at Rs 375 per tonne. People can order sand online and private transporters will deliver it by charging a fixed amount per kilometre.”

However, investors have expressed concern that the move “crippled” the construction industry and was having a ripple effect on related sectors.