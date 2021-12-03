Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy knocks on NITI Aayog’s door for special status

Citing the state’s bifurcation in 2014, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has sought the NITI Aayog’s assistance in getting special status for Andhra Pradesh along with industrial concessions and tax exemptions – similar to the support offered by the Centre to Koraput and Balangir districts in Odisha and Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh.

At a meeting held on Thursday with NITI Aayog officials, Reddy and state officials also sought the think tank’s help in securing Rs 6,284 crore in arrears owed by the Centre for the state’s power utilities as well as a resource gap amount of Rs 18,969 crore. The state also sought support to streamline power generation stating that discoms are facing “severe loss”.

The loss of Hyderabad (to Telangana) had eroded large-scale revenue, while the promises such as special status have not been fulfilled, an official said.

Projects that the state sought help for include a steel plant in Kadapa, four iron ore mines in Anantpur district, the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project and a 1250 MW power project under the Upper Sileru project. The state is also seeking financial assistance for ports and has requested that the revised cost estimates of the Polavaram irrigation be approved.

Officials also complained to the Niti Aayog team about issues related to identification of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, saying they were incurring losses.

On agriculture, officials said the government has established Rythu Bharosa Kendras at the village level to provide farmers a “comprehensive solution to all agricultural needs” which facilitates agri-testing labs, free electricity, zero interest crop loans, crop insurance, price stabilisation and input subsidies, besides an amount of Rs 13,500 per annum which is provided to beneficiaries.

According to officials, Rs 3176.61 crore is being spent on construction of eight fishing harbours, four fish landing centers, aqua hubs, and seafood processing units.