Andhra CM Jagan Reddy pays ‘courtesy visit’ to his Haryana counterpart in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a “courtesy visit” to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the Rushikonda Pema Wellness Resort near Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Khattar is on a two-day personal visit to the resort. Jagan Reddy, who is touring Visakhapatnam, dropped in to meet his Haryana counterpart.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express photo)

Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath also met the Haryana CM and accompanied Khattar on his visit to the Lord Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam. Amarnath said Jagan Reddy dropped in to greet the Haryana CM as a “friendly gesture” and “out of courtesy” and that “there was nothing more to it.”

Nestled on a hillock and overlooking the Bay of Bengal, the sprawling luxury resort on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam is known for yoga, healthy living, naturopathy, and is a retreat for health-conscious people.