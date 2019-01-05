Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils schemes for marginalised Brahmins

Maintaining that like other communities the marginalised and economically backward families among the Brahmins also need state help, the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh has initiated several welfare measures for the Brahmin community.

The government has started at least half-a-dozen schemes for Brahmins through the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation, and at least 10,000 poor Brahmins have been given loans and subsidies, it was announced.

On Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu flagged off 30 cars distributed to unemployed Brahmin youths, to be used as taxis. The youths bore 10 per cent of the total on-road cost of the diesel-run vehicles.

At the programme, Naidu said, “Andhra Pradesh is the first state to establish a Brahmin Corporation, which has designed schemes to help poor people of all ages in Brahmin families by providing financial assistance for education, coaching, skill development, entrepreneurship and welfare and culture.”

Brahmin youths, who have undergone training as drivers, were given Maruti Swift Dzire cars for the first time on Friday, the Corporation’s chairman, V Anand Surya, said.