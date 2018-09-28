Maoist attack: Naidu announces nearly Rs 2 crore in monetary aid to families of slain politicians

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu extends monetary aid to families of slain journalists. (File) AP CM Chandrababu Naidu extends monetary aid to families of slain journalists. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Friday condemned the killing of Araku sitting MLA K Sarveswara Rao and TDP leader Siveri Soma by Maoists in Visakhapatnam district and extended financial support to the tune of around nearly Rs 1 crore each. “The killing of MLA K Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma is very painful. I condemn it. Government will give financial aid of Rs 1 crore to K Sarveswara Rao’s family, house plot in Visakhapatnam and one govt job to a family member,” Naidu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Naidu also ensured assistance to Soma’s family and said the TDP has offered to give Rs 10 lakh as compensation to six members of his family. “The government will give financial aid of Rs 10 lakh each to six family members of Siveri Soma and house plot in Visakhapatnam,” he said after visiting the families of the victims.

Naidu also announced that Rs 5 lakh will be given to each of the seven family members of Siveri Soma and four members of K Sarveswara Rao’s family on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party.

Sarveswara Rao and Soma were allegedly shot by a group of Maoists from the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zone Committee in “a show of strength after four years of peace”, police said. The attack had occurred 15 km from the Andhra-Odisha border and 125 km from Visakhapatnam city.

