Chandrababu Naidu accuses Amit Shah of interfering in Andhra administration

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, accused BJP president Amit Shah of interfering in administration of the state by commenting on matters which have nothing to do with him.

“Amit Shah is president of BJP and an MP but he comments on issues like funding for Amaravati, Polavaram, and Special Category Status. He claims that the utilisation certificates submitted by AP Government of work done at Polavaram and Amaravati are false. I ask, who is Amit Shah to say whether they are authentic or not? In what capacity does he say this. Let the Union Minister concerned or the Prime Minister say it. Let Niti Aayog say that the certificates are false. We will respond then. None of the officials who should speak are not saying anything but Amit Shah makes all kinds statements. Why is Amit Shah interfering in administration matters? We strongly condemn and oppose this. People of AP will teach a lesson to BJP and Amit Shah in the coming elections,” Naidu said, speaking on the second day of TDP conclave at Vijaywada.

Naidu said that construction of capital buildings has already started and for that utilisation certificates have been submitted. “We received Rs 1500 crores for Amaravati and Rs 1000 crores for storm and drainage projects in Vijayawada and Guntur and we submitted certificates for work done at these places. These are administration matters and Amit should not interfere. I warned him not to take on a state and Telugu people,” Naidu said.

Thousands of party workers and leaders from the 13 districts attended the second day of the ‘mahanadu’ at Vijayawada.

Naidu announced that a biopic of TDP founder N T Rama Rao is being made, starring actor N Balakrishna, son of NTR and TDP MLA from Hindupur. Naidu said that a chapter on the life and times of NTR may be introduced in government school text books.

