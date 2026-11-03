Andhra chainsaw attacker stalked schoolgirl for days before attack, police say

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As a 14-year-old Class 10 student from Andhra Pradesh battles for her life at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru following a chainsaw attack on October 31, police investigating the case have found that the girl was acquainted with the accused, The Indian Express has learnt.
The 21-year-old man accused of attacking her with a chainsaw was a relative and an acquaintance of the girl, police sources said. “He knew whom he was attacking. It was not a random choice,” a senior police source told The Indian Express. The girl and her friend, also 14, sustained severe injuries in the incident.
The primary victim was shifted to Manipal Hospital, where she underwent surgery before being moved to the ICU on November 1. Her friend is being treated at a multi-speciality hospital in Anantapur district.
According to police sources, the accused had been in contact with the girl for nearly two years before the incident. “Although she was a minor, he was romantically inclined towards her,” a police officer said. The girl’s family later learned of his advances and asked him to stop. “The family told the girl that she was not to speak to him,” the officer said, adding that the family told the accused he was “a brother to her”, in keeping with their customs.
The officer added that the girl is believed to have gradually stopped communicating with the man after her family intervened. “With the girl no longer talking to him, the accused turned into a stalker. He used to follow her closely,” the officer said. “After the victim stopped communicating with him, the accused became agitated. With the assistance of a friend, he followed the victim and monitored her movements and location.”
Police sources alleged that the accused had been tracking the girl’s movements in the days leading up to the incident. He allegedly purchased a chainsaw in Anantapur town, with the help of a friend, four days before the attack, they told The Indian Express.
The family has said it did not know why the accused attacked the girl. However, police sources said the investigation had indicated that the family was aware of tensions between the two.
The accused was arrested after police allegedly traced him to Atmakur forest. Police said they opened fire on him after he allegedly attacked a police personnel with a knife.
“The accused was shot below the waist. Six rounds were fired by the police after a warning shot to the air,” a police officer said. The accused is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Anantapur.