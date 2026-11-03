Andhra chainsaw attacker stalked schoolgirl for days before attack, police say

As a 14-year-old Class 10 student from Andhra Pradesh battles for her life at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru following a chainsaw attack on October 31, police investigating the case have found that the girl was acquainted with the accused, The Indian Express has learnt.

The 21-year-old man accused of attacking her with a chainsaw was a relative and an acquaintance of the girl, police sources said. “He knew whom he was attacking. It was not a random choice,” a senior police source told The Indian Express. The girl and her friend, also 14, sustained severe injuries in the incident.

The primary victim was shifted to Manipal Hospital, where she underwent surgery before being moved to the ICU on November 1. Her friend is being treated at a multi-speciality hospital in Anantapur district.