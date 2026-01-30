Andhra calls tech giants for talks as it mulls social media ban for children

Representatives of Meta, X, Google and ShareChat are being contacted to invite them to talks, officials said.

To address growing concerns over online safety, especially for women and children, the Andhra Pradesh government, which is considering banning social media use by children, has decided to invite major global social media platforms for a meeting on the issue.

Representatives of Meta, X, Google and ShareChat are being contacted to invite them to talks, officials said.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh’s IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government was considering bringing a law to ban social media for children under the age of 16, along the lines of the law passed in Australia last year. A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by him has been set up to study the proposal.