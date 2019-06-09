Andhra Cabinet sworn in, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy hikes ASHA workers’ pay

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday took charge at the Secretariat in the state capital of Amaravati and the 25-strong council of ministers of the state was sworn in.

Advertising

Jagan stepped in to his new office at 8:39 am and priests performed a small pooja on the occasion. Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam, DGP Gautam Sawang and a number of YSRCP leaders were also present. Among the first files that Jagan signed were one for increasing the salaries of Asha workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, one for the Anantapur Express Highway — which will need clearance from the Centre — and a file to renew health insurance for journalists.

Reiterating his pitch of anti-corruption, he said, “We have to completely eradicate corruption. We must commit to providing transparent governance which should become a role model.”

Later, Jagan and Governor ESL Narasimhan proceeded to the swearing-in venue.

Advertising

In a first, Jagan’s cabinet has five deputy Chief Ministers. The new Cabinet has equal representation from all regions of Andhra Pradesh — North Coastal Region (4), East and West Godavari (6), Krishna and Guntur (5), Prakasam and Nellore (4), Rayalaseema (6).

As expected, there are seven ministers from the Backward Classes, one Muslim, five from SC, one from the Scheduled Tribes, four from the Kapus, four from the Reddys, one Kamma, one Kshatriya and one Vaishya.