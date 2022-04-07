Andhra: All 24 cabinet ministers in Jagan govt resign ahead of major rejig

As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up for a major Cabinet reshuffle, all 24 ministers of the current Andhra Pradesh Cabinet have submitted their resignations, news agency PTI reported.

All 24 ministers of Andhra Pradesh submit resignation to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy at a cabinet meeting: Official sources

The ministers submitted their resignations to Jagan Mohan Reddy during a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday. Reddy had called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday evening in this regard.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The new Cabinet is likely to take oath on April 11.

The incumbent Ministers put-in their papers at the meeting of the Cabinet, which was their last, official sources said. They remained in their posts for exactly 34 months.

After assuming the CM office in June 2019, Reddy had indicated that midway through his term, he would reorganise the Cabinet. The rejig was scheduled to take place last December, but it was postponed due to Covid. After carving out 13 new districts, the chief minister is now going for the Cabinet rejig.

Sources in the YSRCP feel that Reddy’s move is his way of telling his ministers and MLAs that he is the indisputable leader and there is no scope for dissent in the party. “All the YSRCP MLAs and the ministers know that it is because of Jagan’s hardwork and the gruelling padayatra he took that they were elected. When taking oath in May 2019, the CM had made it clear that the ministers and elected members should not take their positions for granted, and they should strive to take the schemes announced by the government to the eligible beneficiaries,” said a party leader on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the new Cabinet will have the same structure that includes five deputy CMs — one each representing SC, ST, BC, Kapu, and Muslim communities, and three women ministers. In 2019, the CM had appointed Mekathoti Sucharita as the first Dalit woman home minister.