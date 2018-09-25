Andhra attack: Police seek info on three Maoists

Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were travelling together to attend a party meeting. Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma were travelling together to attend a party meeting.

A day after Araku TDP MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former TDP legislator Siveri Soma were shot dead by Maoists, police on Monday released a statement, seeking information on three Maoists suspected to be involved in the incident.

The statement, released by Visakhapatnam SP Rahul Dev Sharma, sought information about Jalamuri Srinubabu Ronny, belonging to Dabbapalem village in East Godavari district, Kameshwari from Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district and Aruna from Katakavanipalem village in Visakhapatnam district.

READ | Maoists wanted to make a statement because govt said they were eradicated, say tribal leaders

The names were released after Sharma and DCP K Fakeerappa, who is probing the killings, visited the site of the attack at Liptuputtu village in Dumbriguda mandal and spoke to eyewitnesses and villagers.

Rao and Soma were cremated on Monday. Thousands of supporters attended the funerals. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N Chinnarajappa, HRD Minister G Srinivasa Rao and others attended Rao’s cremation at Paderu. Soma’s cremation was held at Battivalsa, his native village.

A shell casing recovered from the site of attack on TDP MLAs. (ANI) A shell casing recovered from the site of attack on TDP MLAs. (ANI)

On Sunday night, supporters of Rao and Soma attacked Araku and Dumbriguda police stations and set them on fire, accusing police of negligence. The situation, however, returned to normal on Monday.

SP Sharma said the two police stations have been gutted. “All the furniture and electrical equipment have been burnt. We lost many files too. After the investigation, we will rebuild them. But the situation is peaceful now,’’ the SP said.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of Greyhound commandos and paramilitary personnel have started a massive combing operation in the area bordering Odisha. According to police, the group of 50-60 Maoists which targeted Rao and Soma had entered Araku from Odisha.

Andhra Pradesh DGP R P Thakur has ordered suspension of a Dumbriguda Sub-Inspector on grounds of negligence of duty and failure to react appropriately. Additional DGP Harish Gupta is camping at Araku to monitor the situation. Tribal-dominated areas observed a bandh on Monday. The State Road Transport Corporation suspended services in the region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App