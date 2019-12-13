Andhra Assembly passes Bill to regulate education sector

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that aims to control commercialisation of the education sector, regulate fee structures in private educational institutions, and reserves 25 per cent seats for economically-disadvantaged students.

Tabling the The Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said it aims at regulating the standards, fee structures in private junior colleges and implementing reservation for poorer sections while also bringing junior colleges into the ambit of the Monitoring Commission, which will be headed by a retired High Court judge.

“The Bill became necessary to check the commercialisation of the education sector in the state, where private and corporate educational institutions have been charging huge amounts as fee in the name of coaching for EAMCET, IIT, NEET and other competitive exams, along with the regular course in junior colleges, which is adversely affecting government schools and colleges,” Suresh told The Indian Express.

“The most important part of this law is that it will check indiscriminate increase of fee in schools and colleges. Parents protest when private educational institutions randomly increase fees, often a steep hike, but they can do nothing about it except protest. This new law will keep private educational institutions under control,’’ Suresh said.

The Bill also specifies that 25 per cent seats should be reserved for poor students under the Right to Education Act, which will be checked by the Monitoring Commission. Violations of this clause will attract punitive action, he said.

The Commission will also be responsible for taking punitive measures against defaulting junior colleges.

