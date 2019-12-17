Andhra Assembly passes Bill for separate SC, ST commissions

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday cleared The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Schedule Tribes Bill, which will enable the government set up a separate commission each for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Tribal Welfare Minister P Pushpasreevani said the government wants to focus on the welfare and upliftment of STs in the state by allocating special funds and a separate ST Commission would work towards that.

Minister for Social Welfare, P Viswarup, who tabled the Bill in the Assembly, said it would enable the setting up of a separate commission for SCs to safeguard their interests.

According to Pushpasreevani, the government is planning to establish more residential schools, a medical college, and create more jobs for tribals.

The government has sanctioned a medical college, proposed to be set up at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district and a budget of Rs 4,900 crore has been set aside for tribal welfare.

The government also plans to set up super-speciality hospitals in tribal areas and make ambulances available in all the tribal areas.

During the discussion on the Bill, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in the six months after his party came to power, his government provided reservations in every field.

“The Cabinet has 60 per cent people belonging to the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. We have also brought in a regulation reserving 50 per cent for these sections along with women in all nominated posts and in contract works. We have also provided reservation in the posts of Chairpersons for Market Yards and in the recently-concluded village secretariat exams. 82.5 per cent of those who cleared the exams are from the weaker sections,” he said. Speaking on the subject of education reform, Education Minister A Suresh said that job-oriented training curriculum would be prepared to add one more year to the Bachelor’s Degree courses.

“It can be called B.Com Honours or B.Tech Honours and the extra year would be dedicated to imparting skill development, practical courses and job-oriented education that would be useful to get employment quickly,” he said.

This would be part of the extensive reforms in education sector the government is planning, he said. The government also reiterated that it is preparing to introduce English as the medium of instruction from the primary school level from the next academic year.

