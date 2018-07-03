Andheri bridge collapse: Piyush Goyal orders inquiry, announces compensation of Rs 1 lakh for injured

Piyush Goyal speaks to reporters present at the collapse site in Andheri, Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) Piyush Goyal speaks to reporters present at the collapse site in Andheri, Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

Expressing regret over the Andheri road overbridge collapse, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the incident that injured five people. The minister visited the accident site in the afternoon and said the Commissioner of Rail Safety would have to submit the report within 15 days.

Speaking to reporters at the site of the collapse, Goyal said that he has asked the Commissioner of railway safety to look into the reasons behind the collapse.

A section of Gokhale overbridge, which connects Andheri East to West, collapsed onto the rail tracks in Andheri, Mumbai at around 7:30 am, out of which two are said to be critical.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, city police, the railway police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local ward of the BMC and ambulance services were deployed at the site.

The collapse had put a halt on the train services on the Western Line and led to a temporary suspension of the traffic below and above the bridge. “Local train services in Mumbai will be restored completely by tonight,” said Goyal after visiting the accident site.

Goyal also said that last audit of the bridge was conducted in November last year and was found to be not in bad shape. Goyal said that during the next six months, a joint safety audit will be conducted by the railways, the BMC and

IIT at the 445 road overbridges, foot overbridges and bridges over the pipelines in Mumbai as part of efforts to improve safety for the commuters.

He announced Rs 5 lakh for the motorman who stopped the train as a reward and Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the five injured.

