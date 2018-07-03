Andheri bridge collapse: Motorman averts major tragedy; Piyush Goyal announces Rs 5 lakh reward

Part of a road overbridge collapsed in Andheri West on Tuesday morning. At least five people suffered injuries.

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 3-07-2018, Mumbai. Part of a road overbridge collapsed in Andheri West on Tuesday morning. At least five people suffered injuries.Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 3-07-2018, Mumbai.

In Mumbai’s suburban Andheri, a major tragedy was averted by an alert motorman who applied the brakes in good time, stopping his train a few meters away from the site where a portion of a road overbridge had collapsed on Tuesday morning.

Chandrashekhar B Sawant was steering the Churchgate-bound train from Borivli and on nearing the Andheri station, he witnessed a part of the bridge falling which made him stop the train promptly. “I immediately applied emergency brakes when I saw the line snap. A major accident was averted as it was peak hour and a lot of people were around,” said Sawant.

Follow Andheri bridge collapse Highlights

#WATCH Chandrashekhar Sawant, the Mumbai motorman who stopped train when he saw over head electric line snap,says’ I immediately applied emergency brakes when I saw the line snap. A major accident was averted as it was peak hour&lot of people were around.’ #AndheriBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/EWuRl7Ztlm — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

At 7:30 am on Tuesday, part of the Gokhale bridge, built in 1971, had collapsed near the eastern side of the Andheri railway station, falling upon the rail tracks. Five people were injured in the incident, out of which two were critical.

Also Read | Incessant rains pound Mumbai, five injured as part of Andheri bridge collapses: Top developments

Sawant said that the collapse was accompanied by a big thud sound of the falling debris.

Upon hearing the marvel of Sawant, Union Railways Miniter Piyush Goyal rewarded the motorman with Rs 5 lakh. An official said that Goyal “applauded the quick thinking and timely action of WR motorman Sawant at the time of the Andheri bridge mishap and announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for him.”

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd