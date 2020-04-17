Andhari Tiger Reserve uploads daily safari online

Asked if the attempt would be to capture tiger sighting, Nitin Kakodkar said, “No such deliberate attempt will be made. (Representational Photo) Asked if the attempt would be to capture tiger sighting, Nitin Kakodkar said, “No such deliberate attempt will be made. (Representational Photo)

THE Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) administration on Friday started a daily video update on the tiger reserve for wildlife enthusiasts, who were missing out on safaris.

“The Kruger National Park in Africa has started online safari. So, I suggested TATR field director N R Praveen to see if he could also do anything similar. We have started a daily 20-minute Tadoba update capsule that will be uploaded on TATR website daily at 3 pm,” principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar told The Indian Express.

The first capsule was uploaded on Friday.

“What they are doing is go on a regular morning round of the park and do a video shoot, which is later edited into a 20-minute film,” Kakodkar said.

Asked if the attempt would be to capture tiger sighting, Kakodkar said, “No such deliberate attempt will be made. If the tiger is sighted naturally, fine. It will be like any regular safari round.”

The first day’s capsule has captured several animals, except the tiger.

