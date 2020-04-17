Andaman reports positive Covid-19 case, day after it declared 11 cases negative

“We are alarmed by this case because he had no travel history. He does have a brother who had visited Chennai. We have sent the brother’s sample for testing as well and will receive the results tomorrow,” said Dr.Avijit Roy, Deputy Director Health and the nodal officer for Covid 19. (Representational Image) “We are alarmed by this case because he had no travel history. He does have a brother who had visited Chennai. We have sent the brother’s sample for testing as well and will receive the results tomorrow,” said Dr.Avijit Roy, Deputy Director Health and the nodal officer for Covid 19. (Representational Image)

A day after it announced full recovery of all 11 Covid-19 cases, the Andaman and Nicobar reported a positive case Friday. What is worrying the administration is that unlike the previous cases who were all returnees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi and their contacts, the 12th case is a 39-year-old police radio operator. The latest case has apparently no link with the earlier cases, triggering fears of community transmission.

“The patient had been unwell since April 10 and got himself checked at the district hospital. In our surveillance system, we have instructed all hospitals to send us immediate reports on anyone who might have a fever, cough and trouble breathing. The patient visited the hospital on April 13 and the hospital sent us the report on April 14. The patient was stationed 60 km from Port Blair, so we sent a special team to test him. The results came today and he has tested positive,’’ said Dr.Avijit Roy, Deputy Director Health and the nodal officer for Covid 19.

“We are alarmed by this case because he had no travel history. He does have a brother who had visited Chennai. We have sent the brother’s sample for testing as well and will receive the results tomorrow. What we have to find out now is whether he contracted it from his brother or whether this is a case of community transmission, which makes the situation precarious for us,’’ added Dr.Roy.

The radio operator was working at the Police Radio Headquarters of the Andaman and Nicobar Police at Marine Hill where 159 personnel serve. A resident of Bambooflat, he used to commute daily to work.

“Our teams are right now contact tracing. We have already quarantined 25 primary contacts from his area, including his family and his neighbours. Another 30 police personnel from the radio headquarters have been quarantined, who were his primary contacts. Their tests have also been sent. More people will be quarantined depending on the test results,’’ said Dr.Roy.

Till yesterday evening, the Andaman administration had home quarantined 344 people and another 224 had been undergoing

institutional quarantine.

