Andaman & Nicobar’s Aberdeen police station named country’s best

ABERDEEN POLICE station in Andaman and Nicobar, Balasinor police station in Gujarat’s Mahisagar and Ajk Burhanpur police station in Rajasthan have been adjudged the top three police stations in the country in a report commissioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the state and quality of over 15,000 police stations across India.

In the top 10 list, the majority of police stations are from south India. There is not a single police station from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or West Bengal, while Madhya Pradesh has two police stations in the list.

The top three police stations are followed by AWPS Theni, Tamil Nadu; Anini (Dibang Valley), Arunachal Pradesh; Baba Haridas Nagar (Dwarka), Delhi; Bakani (Jhalawar), Rajasthan; Choppadandi (Karimnagar), Telangana; Bicholim, North Goa; and Bargawa (Sheopur), Madhya Pradesh.

According to the MHA, the criteria for choosing the best police stations was primarily their performance in crime prevention, investigation and disposal of cases, crime detection, community policing and maintenance of law and order. A weightage of 20 per cent was given to the infrastructure of the police stations and citizen feedback on the performance of the police personnel.

